Jonathan Cain, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work with Journey, The Babys and Bad English, will perform at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. as part of the second annual Tennessee Songwriters Week.

The concert will be a night of storytelling with Cain as he plays both old and new music and reflects on his time as a keyboard player and songwriter with Journey. Don't miss this unforgettable live performance in the Smokies.