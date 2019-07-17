The Joy Garden Tour is a biannual event to raise financial support for The Village Green. From July 17-21, there will be events at different times inspiring gardeners of every level. The Joy Garden Tour features a guest speaker event, a special patron party and garden shops with 35 vendors offering plants, garden-related merchandise, unique gifts, antiques and more. The highlight of this tour is a day spent touring select and stunning private gardens in the Cashiers area. Be sure to sign up at http://www.villagegreencashiersnc.com/ to receive important ticket information.