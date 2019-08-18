Land Navigation Class

Hosted by Fines Creek Community Center

David Grasty, owner of WNC

Bushcraft and Survival, current

instructor with Piked Antler Project Survival School, and a 20 year USAF Combat Veteran, will be teaching the skills of basic, easy to remember land navigation concepts which can aid in not getting lost. Or, if one does, then to effect their own self rescue.

Ideal for all including hikers, hunters, nature photographers, wilderness med and SAR techs!

*Class will be held indoors @ the Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, NC 28721 (the old Fines Creek Schoolhouse)

*Notepad recommended.

*Approx. 1.5-2 hrs. instruction time.

Call (828)400-5790 to reserve your spot!

(Max: 12 per class)

**For updates visit: https://fb.me/FinesCreekOrg

*All proceeds/donations go to FCCA to support community needs