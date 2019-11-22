Legacy Motown Revue

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

Since touring with Bill Pinckney’s Original Drifters as music director and pianist, Legacy Motown Revue Band Leader Stan Stigall has dreamed of starting a tribute to the legendary groups that he grew up listening to. Paying homage to the music that molded multiple generations, and gave Detroit a claim to fame other than cars, The Legacy Motown Revue takes audiences back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations, and so many more legendary icons.

• Tickets $20-$25

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621
