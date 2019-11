LoneHollow, consisting of Damon Atkins & Rylie Bourne, is a duo based out of Nashville, TN. Atkins is from the Appalachian region of North Carolina, and grew up constantly surrounded by blues and southern rock music. Bourne grew up in the heart of Illinois in a family of musicians. The two met during their time at Segue 61, an immersive music-industry program through Catawba College in Nashville. Their similar styles led to co-writing, jamming, and gigging around town.

• Tickets $15-$20