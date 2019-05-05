Macbeth

John W. Bardo Fine & Preforming Arts Center 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723

Shakespeare’s most intense and terrifying tragedy, directed by Rufus Norris (The Threepenny Opera, London Road), will see Rory Kinnear (Young Marx, Othello) and Anne-Marie Duff (Oil, Suffragette) return to the National Theatre to play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

The ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war. Ruthlessly fighting to survive, the Macbeths are propelled towards the crown by forces of elemental darkness. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this is Macbeth like never seen before, akin to a horror movie.

"This production looks terrific." - The Times

John W. Bardo Fine & Preforming Arts Center 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723
