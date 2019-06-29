Come out to the Made in Georgia Festival featuring 100 vendors offering a wide variety of products made, grown, brewed, harvested, stitched, crafted, or inspired by Georgia. This festival will provide attendees the opportunity to sample our cuisine, have a unique shopping opportunity, and it will educate them about Georgia's history. Come hungry and buy local! $5 admission or $7 for both days. Kids under 14 free. Inside venue rain or shine with air conditioning.

Everything happens at the Towns County Recreation and Conferernce Center, 150 Foster Park Road, Young Harris, Georgia.