The Martha Bassett - Elizabeth Cook

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features national artists, fresh local faces and the music of Martha Bassett. On June 1, Martha welcomes featured guest Elizabeth Cook. Cook is a Nashville-based Singer Songwriter from Wildwood, Florida. As a critically acclaimed live act and recording artist, the New York Times lauds her “a sharp and surprising country singer”. A veteran SiriusXM Outlaw Country Radio DJ, hosting her own show, Apron Strings, nationwide for the last 10 years, she is also a favorite of David Letterman, a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry, and a frequent guest star on Adult Swim’s long-running hit cartoon series “Squidbillies” on Cartoon Network.

• Tickets $20-$35

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621
