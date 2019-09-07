The Martha Bassett Show - Our Band

The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features national artists, fresh local faces and the music of Martha Bassett. On September 7, Martha welcomes Americana duo Our Band. Steeped in the tradition of great male and female duets such as Johnny Cash and June Carter, and Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, Sasha Papernik and Justin Poindexter bring their own effervescent energy, gorgeous songwriting, and intimate harmonies to a rich Americana soundscape.

• NC Composer/Songwriter Laurelyn Dossett also performs.

• Tickets $20-$35