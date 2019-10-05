The Martha Bassett Show - James Maddock

The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features national artists, fresh local faces and the music of Martha Bassett. On October 5, Martha welcomes James Maddock. A rock & roll lifer, Maddock has been carving his unique path since the 1980s, when the British-born singer/songwriter kicked off his career with a raw, soulful voice; a storyteller's sense of narrative; and the ability to blur the lines between folk, classic pop, and rock.

• Also appearing: Kamara Thomas, Early Gray

• Tickets $20-$35