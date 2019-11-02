The Martha Bassett Show - Sam Baker

The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features national artists, fresh local faces and the music of Martha Bassett. On November 2, Martha welcomes singer/storyteller Sam Baker. A Sam Baker show is a celebration. Some songs tell of everyday people who survive life’s daily challenges; others are stories of growing up in a small Texas prairie town. All his shows are an acknowledgment and appreciation of the pure joy that comes with people gathering to listen to live music.

• NC Singer/songwriter Emily Scott Robinson also performs

• Tickets $20-$35