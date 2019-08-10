The Martha Bassett Show - Sammy Shelor

The Martha Bassett Show happens live at the historic Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC and features national artists, fresh local faces, and the music of Martha Bassett. On August 10, Martha welcomes banjo legend Sammy Shelor. Shelor is 5-time IBMA Award Winner for Banjo Performer of the Year, 2011 Award Winner for the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass and has received numerous other awards and recognitions during his impressive career. Sammy currently leads the Lonesome River Band.

• Also featuring singer/songwriter Alan Peterson.

• Tickets $20-$35