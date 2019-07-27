Memphis Thunder featuring Taylor Vaden

Memphis Thunder is an authentic 1950’s tribute band focusing on the early hits of Elvis Presley. The vintage look and sound of this band takes the audience back to the years when Elvis’ career started and launched into stardom. The band consists of Brad Ford on drums, Todd Phillips on upright bass/background vocals, Scott Williams on lead guitar/background vocals and award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Taylor Vaden on lead vocals/rhythm guitar. Memphis Thunder’s show is full of high-energy fun for all ages and will leave the crowd wanting more!

• Tickets $15 in advance, $18 at the door