The Masters of Fine Arts (MFA) program at WCU is pleased to announce the 2018 MFA Thesis Exhibitions. The exhibitions spotlight works by three graduating artists and represent a synthesis of each student’s experience at the WCU School of Art and Design MFA Program in Studio Art. The MFA Thesis Exhibitions features work in a variety of media and surveys a range of conceptual themes and creative approaches that characterize the global cultural landscape and contemporary art practice. MFA candidates represented in this WCU Fine Art Museum exhibition are Chelsea Dobert-Kehn, Lauren Medford, and David Skinner. Reception: Thursday, April 25 from 5-7PM