Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge

This is bluegrass for bluegrass lovers. Son of legendary musician and songwriter Cullen Galyean, Mickey Galyean has a deep respect for traditional bluegrass. The band (Galyean, Rick Pardue, Brad Hiatt, and Billy Hawks) feature tight harmonies and play a mix of original songs, classic country, and old school bluegrass. It's sure to be a great evening!

• Genre: Bluegrass, Classic Country

• Tickets $10-$18

• 65+ Senior Citizen Discount Available, must show ID at Will Call (select "Senior" instead of "Adult" at final ticket menu)