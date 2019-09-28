Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge

to Google Calendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

This is bluegrass for bluegrass lovers. Son of legendary musician and songwriter Cullen Galyean, Mickey Galyean has a deep respect for traditional bluegrass. The band (Galyean, Rick Pardue, Brad Hiatt, and Billy Hawks) feature tight harmonies and play a mix of original songs, classic country, and old school bluegrass. It's sure to be a great evening!

• Genre: Bluegrass, Classic Country

• Tickets $10-$18

• 65+ Senior Citizen Discount Available, must show ID at Will Call (select "Senior" instead of "Adult" at final ticket menu)

Info

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
336-258-8240
to Google Calendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mickey Galyean & Cullen's Bridge - 2019-09-28 20:00:00