Mountain Acoustics Luther Festival

Join us on May 24-26 for the 1st Annual Mountain Acoustics Luthier Invitational. The inaugural Invitational showcases the art of hand building fine, stringed instruments and celebrates the skill and art of lutherie. This event gathers some of the most talented luthiers in the southeast. Come enjoy this unique three-day event which includes a concert, exhibits, workshops and more. Jay Lichty of Tryon, NC, is the Host Luthier..

Festivities kick off Friday evening with a free luthier jam at Homeplace Beer Co. The public is invited to explore exhibits and workshops throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night, guitar virtuoso Kaki King performs a concert at Parkway Playhouse. INFO on times and ticket prices: www.mountainacoustics.com, 706-424-2700.