Mountain Heart Live- Music on Main

"The band's name has been synonymous with cutting-edge excellence in acoustic music circles since it's creation. Widely known throughout the music industry for continually redefining the cutting edge, the band has gained legions of fans both as a result of their superlative musicianship, and more notably, their incomparably exciting live performances." - Catch MH live in Sparta, NC!
Info
Main Street 58 South Main Street , Waynesville, North Carolina 28675 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor