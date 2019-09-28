The OLD TIMEY FALL FESTIVAL is held on September 28th, 2019 in Burnsville, NC. On Burnsville’s beautiful Town Square, this is a good old fashioned, “Old Timey” local Festival. This annual event is used to invite heritage-crafters to come out and demonstrate the old timey methods of producing their crafts. Antique tractors and cars are on display along with the local Farmer’s Market. Music for all ages, food, and rides and games for the kids are all part of this fun, family-friendly day.