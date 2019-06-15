Open Studio Art Tour

On Saturday, June 15, the resident artists at Grovewood Village will open up their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight into their creative process and view their most recent works. Meet makers who work in a variety of media, and browse original works of art ranging from jewelry to pottery to sculpture. Tours are free and self-guided and will take place from 11am - 4pm.

Please Note: Many of our resident artists spend time away at shows and working on commissions. If you really want to see a particular artist, please call us before you visit to make sure their studio is going to be open (828) 253-7651.