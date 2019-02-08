Outspoken: Paintings by America Meredith

As a painter, independent curator, and publishing editor of the First American Art Magazine, Meredith uses visual art and writing to address important issues in the Native community. Her work celebrates Cherokee language and culture, examines changing customs, and challenges Native American stereotypes.

This exhibition draws particular attention to the importance of language in Meredith’s work, bringing together paintings that incorporate Cherokee syllabary, reference Cherokee oral histories, and pair found-object text with visual imagery. Painters, portrait artists, Cherokee language students, members of the Eastern Band, and those inspired by the natural world will especially appreciate the works on view. Reception: Thursday, February 21 from 5-7PM