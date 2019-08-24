Beach Music lovers, this one's for you! Phatt City is the name of a band originally founded in 1972, by a group of regional band directors. The name came from a saying that describes a big, “fat” sound. The spelling was a play on words that was common in that era. Phatt City’s original influences came from groups like Chicago and Earth, Wind, & Fire. Phatt City plays the best of beach music, R&B, Motown, and dance music.

• Tickets $12-$19

• *Please take notice of the dance floor when considering which tickets you wish to purchase