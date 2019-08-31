Possum Jenkins + Alexa Rose Band

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

15-years and four albums in, POSSUM JENKINS delivers a sound as unapologetically Southern as bowl of hot grits. Brimming with elements of outlaw and '90s country, electric blues, classic funky soul and gritty rock, the band continues to turn heads. Carolina-based songstress ALEXA ROSE crafts clever lyrics and boot-tapping mountain magic in her own brand of modern folk. She has spent her formative years curating original music in the Blue Ridge and turned heads earlier this year at MerleFest, winning the "Other" category in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest.

• Tickets $15-$18

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621
336-258-8240
