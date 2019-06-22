Jackson County embraces mountain traditions, and one of the longstanding crafts is the art of pottery. On June 22-23, the regions most talented potters will gather to host the second annual Pots on the Green Festival at The Village Green, Cashiers’ 12.5-acre public park. For two days, artisans will display and sell their pottery while four demonstrations will tell the stories and traditions of local pottery in the area. Collectors can choose from varying glazes and techniques for one-of-a-kind creations such as face jugs, whimsical figures, elaborate vases, and everyday serving pieces with flair. Admission to the festival is free and food will be available for purchase.