Bring your friends Saturday, June 15th and Sunday, June 16th, 2019 and enjoy RockFest at Emerald Village, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Little Switzerland, NC. Celebrate the gem and mineral heritage of the mountains in the spectacular home of 12 historic mines! There will be great food and live music, with performances by the Typical Mountain Boys, Broke Holler, and the Smoky Joe Trio. Plan on a picnic under the tent while enjoying toe-tapping live music! There are also Alphorn performances, a kid’s Treasure Hunt, free guided hikes to hidden mines, and fascinating talks by professional geologist Alex Glover! Mine Tours, Gem Mining, Gold Panning and Mineral Collecting are available from 9:00 AM till 6:00 PM both days! Don’t miss the free Saturday concert at 5:00 PM featuring the world-traveling kilt-wearing Blue Ridge Brass, Pipes and Drums. Come back for the special night time Black Light Mine Tour at 9:15 PM on Saturday evening. Start your summer fun with RockFest 2019 at Emerald Village!