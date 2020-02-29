Ronnie Milsap in Concert

Ronnie Milsap, one of country music's best-loved and most successful artists, will perform at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Saturday, February 29 at 8 pm as part of the second annual Tennessee Songwriter Week, a state statute organized by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development that designates the last full week of February to the celebration of past and present songwriters with nearly 100 celebratory events across the state.

The doors will open at 7:30 PM, and the show will be promptly at 8 PM. No refunds will be given. Performance will take place in Mills Conference Center at the Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail Gatlinburg, TN 37738).