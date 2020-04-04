Rosanne Cash - She Remembers Everything

Rosanne Cash is on tour with She Remembers Everything, a poetic, lush and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world. She Remembers Everything follows Rosanne’s triple-Grammy winning 2014 album, The River & the Thread, and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her Southern roots and family heritage. In the wake of the latest tsunami of survivor stories, Cash has embraced women’s narratives in this powerful material. “There is a woman’s real life, complex experiences and layered understanding in these songs,” Rosanne says. “I could not have written them ten years ago—not even close. Time is shorter, I have more to say.” She Remembers Everything was produced by collaborator John Leventhal and Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, Mavis Staples, Neko Case).

Adult $40

Faculty/staff $35

Students/children $20