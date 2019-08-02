Runaway Train Live- Music on Main

Related Events
Sparta Music on Main's photo.
JUN
7
Sparta Music on Main: June
Public · Hosted by Sparta Music on Main
Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 PM – 10 PM
Sparta Music on Main
12 N Main St, Sparta, North Carolina 28675
Join us for our first Music on Main event for 2019!
Each first Friday of the month, we welcome you to Downtown Sparta to check out local merchants, favorite restaurants and live performances at our free family-friendly event.
The Friday night street party offers music and activities on Main Street from 6-8pm