Runaway Train Live- Music on Main

Mike Caudill

Fri, Apr 26 at Muddy Creek Cafe, Sparta

Shana Whitehead is going

Corey Hunt Band - Muddy Creek Cafe Sparta NC

Sat, Apr 20 at Muddy Creek Cafe, Sparta

20 guests

Festival Farmers Market!

Sat, Jul 6 at Ashe County Farmers Market

797 guests

33rd Annual Christmas in July Festival

Sat, Jul 6 at West Jefferson, NC

2 friends are going

Wilkesboro Concerts in the Commons - May 11th

Sat, May 11 at Historic Downtown Wilkesboro

573 guests

Board Games and Brews

Tomorrow at Laconia Ale Works

8 guests

Sparta Music on Main's photo.

JUN

7

Sparta Music on Main: June

Hosted by Sparta Music on Main

clock

Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 PM – 10 PM

pin

Sparta Music on Main

12 N Main St, Sparta, North Carolina 28675

37 Going · 414 Interested

Details

Join us for our first Music on Main event for 2019!

Each first Friday of the month, we welcome you to Downtown Sparta to check out local merchants, favorite restaurants and live performances at our free family-friendly event.

The Friday night street party offers music and activities on Main Street from 6-8pm