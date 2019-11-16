Running Wolfe and the Renegades Live in Fines Creek

Dance $5 from 7 pm-10 pm

Dinner $7 beginning at 6 pm

Chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, dessert, and a drink

Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle

Traditional country and rock

Clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing, mountain dancing

Venue: Fines Creek Community Center

190 Fines Creek Rd

Clyde, NC 28721

Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on left

For updates visit: https://www.fb.me/finescreekorg

100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank