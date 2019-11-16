Running Wolfe and the Renegades Live in Fines Creek

Dance $5 from 7 pm-10 pm
Dinner $7 beginning at 6 pm
Chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, dessert, and a drink
Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle
Traditional country and rock
Clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing, mountain dancing
Venue: Fines Creek Community Center
190 Fines Creek Rd
Clyde, NC 28721
Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on left
For updates visit: https://www.fb.me/finescreekorg
100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank