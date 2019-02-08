Outside of the classroom, faculty members in the School of Art & Design are active artists and scholars that make significant contributions to the arts. They regularly exhibit in venues across the globe, from New York to Los Angeles to Japan and speak at major conferences in their fields. The School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition provides students and the public an opportunity to view recent work created by these distinguished faculty members whose primary research output is studio based.
School of Art & Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition
Western Carolina Fine Art Museum 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 2873
Western Carolina Fine Art Museum 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 2873
