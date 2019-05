Fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller visits the Reeves on May 17! Raised on a cattle farm in Virginia, and well versed in topics ranging from Greek mythology to modernist poetry, Miller’s smart songwriting has long been admired by his peers. A founding member of Knoxville based band, the V-Roys, Miller’s raucous style influenced the newer generation of Alt-Country revelry and what’s now known as Americana.

• Tickets $18 in advance, $20 at the door