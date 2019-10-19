Shawn Krueger: Landscapes of Southern Appalachia

Landscapes of Southern Appalachia, a solo exhibition of work by painter Shawn Krueger, opens at Grovewood Gallery on Saturday, October 19 with a reception from 2-5pm. Krueger's painting style favors the American Arts & Crafts and Tonalism movements – both based on love and respect for nature, hand-craftsmanship, and good design. Over the course of his career, his work has garnered a number of awards, and in 2016, he was juried into the highly reputable Roycroft Artisan Guild based in East Aurora, New York.

This exhibition will remain on view through December 31, 2019.