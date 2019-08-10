Shindig on the Green

Pack Square Park 80 Court Plaza, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

Bring your instruments, families, friends, lawn chairs and blankets and join us for good times at the Bascom Lamar Lunsford Stage. In 2019 Shindig on the Green, which features a stage show and informal jam sessions around the park, continues at its original location — formerly known as City County Plaza, now transformed into the new Pack Square Park. Locals and visitors alike come together downtown “along about sundown,” or at 7:00pm for those who wear a watch, until 10:00p.m. Concessions are available. Come experience the beautiful music and dance traditions of Southern Appalachia on a summer evening in the mountains.

Since 1967, this mountain tradition features an always-enjoyable variety of performances by:

Long-standing house band The Stoney Creek Boys

Bluegrass and Old-Time String Bands

Big Circle Mountain Dancers

Clog Dancers

Smooth Dancers

Ballad Singers

Storytellers

