Bring your instruments, families, friends, lawn chairs and blankets and join us for good times at the Bascom Lamar Lunsford Stage. In 2019 Shindig on the Green, which features a stage show and informal jam sessions around the park, continues at its original location — formerly known as City County Plaza, now transformed into the new Pack Square Park. Locals and visitors alike come together downtown “along about sundown,” or at 7:00pm for those who wear a watch, until 10:00p.m. Concessions are available. Come experience the beautiful music and dance traditions of Southern Appalachia on a summer evening in the mountains.

Since 1967, this mountain tradition features an always-enjoyable variety of performances by:

Long-standing house band The Stoney Creek Boys

Bluegrass and Old-Time String Bands

Big Circle Mountain Dancers

Clog Dancers

Smooth Dancers

Ballad Singers

Storytellers