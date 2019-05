The Smelly Belly Buttons are here to laugh, dance, and sing with young folks and folks who are young at heart! With a blend of classic children's songs, original silly songs, interactive movement songs, and just plain silliness, the Smelly Belly Buttons are sure to bring a smile to your face and help you wiggle your worries away!

• General admission seating, dancing and movement encouraged!

• Tickets $5, free for kids 2 & under