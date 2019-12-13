Songs of the Season

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621

Join Tenor and Elkin native Brett Pardue as he returns to the Reeves with Soprano Allison Pardue and Soprano and pianist Tonya Smith for an evening of Holiday songs and carols. Pardue has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Cincinnati Opera House, and internationally in Italy, Canada, and Japan, and served on the Music Faculty of Lehigh University. This family-friendly performance is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season!

• Tickets $15-$25, student discounts available with valid ID

Info

The Reeves Theater & Cafe 129 W. Main Street , Elkin, North Carolina 28621 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
