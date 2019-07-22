Summer Youth Sports Camps

Make This Summer Count For Your Kids at Laurel Ridge’s Summer Camps! Your children, ages 6-13, can learn the fundamentals of golf & tennis during private & group instruction from our staff of professionals! This exposure at an early age can develop into a lifelong passion! You could even have the next superstar in training.

Each week of camp also includes swimming, backgammon, fun and educational programs plus so much more.

We will have two summer sports camps:

Camp I, June 24-28, 2019

Camp II, July 22-26, 2019

10 am-3 pm daily

$225/week for members (includes lunch each day)

$300/week for non-members (includes lunch each day)

NEW FOR 2019! On the last day of camp each week, we will have a Camp Finale and invite the parents/grandparents and siblings to see what our campers have learned. On that day, families can also swim and have dinner in the pavilion (dinner is an additional cost)

Start their experience this summer at Laurel Ridge!