Sunday Cinema Series: Kinky Boots

John W. Bardo Fine & Preforming Arts Center 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723

Don’t miss the ‘freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade’ (The Hollywood News) as it arrives on cinema screens.

It’s the ultimate fun night out, so book now and experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show.

With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), this ‘dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting’ (Time Out) award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit, as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!

John W. Bardo Fine & Preforming Arts Center 200 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, North Carolina 28723
