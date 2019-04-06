Sylva’s Brew Hop

Enjoy the Jackson County Ale Trail with Sylva’s Annual Brew Hop! In honor of NC Beer Month, join City Lights Café, Balsam Falls Brewing, Innovation Brewing, Mad Batter Food & Film, The Cut, and other establishments for the Sylva Brew Hop. In its fourth year, ticket holders will visit each of the establishments and taste 2 local or regional beers. Tickets will start at $25 and include a souvenir glass and two pours at each location. We encourage folks to take advantage of our awesome restaurants in Downtown Sylva during and after the Sylva Brew Hop.