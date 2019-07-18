Tapas and Tesla

Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex 270 Stadium Dr, Waynesville, North Carolina 28607

Please join us for a unique evening of world-class chamber music by the Tesla Quartet, in an informal and intimate café setting— complete with great food and drink, socializing and a panoramic view of the Appalachian State University football stadium!

$50 Adult

Limited seating. Ticket includes concert, an array of tapas and a selection of beer, wine and other beverages.

Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex 270 Stadium Dr, Waynesville, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
8008412787
