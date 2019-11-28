Thanksgiving Buffet at Laurel Ridge

Be thankful that you do not have to cook on Thanksgiving! Our chefs prepare all the traditional favorites you expect are on this abundant buffet, plus much, much more.
Slow-Roasted NC Turkey with Sage Gravy
Hardwood-Smoked Ham
Carved Prime Rib Au Jus
Cornbread Dressing
Oyster Dressing
Yukon Gold Potato Mash
Sweet Potato Souffle
Currant & Almond Pilaf
Collard Greens
Vegetable Casserole
Cranberry Relish
Tri-Colored Kale Salad
Mixed Green Salad
Fresh Fruit
Ambrosia
Assorted Desserts
$33.99 Adults | $9 Ages 7-12 | 6 & Under Free
>OPEN TO THE PUBLIC for two seatings 11 am & 3 pm; Reservations required, 828-452-0545<