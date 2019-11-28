Thanksgiving Buffet at Laurel Ridge

Be thankful that you do not have to cook on Thanksgiving! Our chefs prepare all the traditional favorites you expect are on this abundant buffet, plus much, much more.

Slow-Roasted NC Turkey with Sage Gravy

Hardwood-Smoked Ham

Carved Prime Rib Au Jus

Cornbread Dressing

Oyster Dressing

Yukon Gold Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Souffle

Currant & Almond Pilaf

Collard Greens

Vegetable Casserole

Cranberry Relish

Tri-Colored Kale Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Fresh Fruit

Ambrosia

Assorted Desserts

$33.99 Adults | $9 Ages 7-12 | 6 & Under Free

>OPEN TO THE PUBLIC for two seatings 11 am & 3 pm; Reservations required, 828-452-0545<