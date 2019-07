The Tim O'Brien Band features the five-piece acoustic lineup of Tim on vocals, guitar, mandolin and fiddle, Mike Bub on bass and vocals, Shad Cobb on fiddle, Jan Fabricius on vocals, and Patrick Sauber on banjo, guitar and vocals. While Tim has walked many musical paths in his career, from singer songwriter and honky tonk crooner to Celtic troubadour and old time cultivator, he takes a couple steps into the bluegrass mainstream with the Tim O'Brien Band.

• Tickets $25-$32