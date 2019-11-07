Urinetown: The Musical

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenitites, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m.