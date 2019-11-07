Urinetown: The Musical

to Google Calendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00

Western Carolina University, Hoey Auditorium 176 Central Dr, Waynesville, North Carolina 28723

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenitites, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Info

Western Carolina University, Hoey Auditorium 176 Central Dr, Waynesville, North Carolina 28723 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
to Google Calendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Urinetown: The Musical - 2019-11-07 19:30:00