Vessels of Merriment is back for another round at Grovewood Gallery! This exhibition, celebrating its third run, will feature handcrafted drinking vessels by 16 studio potters from around the country. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 2-5pm, free and open to the public, where viewers will have the opportunity to meet some of the participating artists. This show will remain on view through December 31, 2019.