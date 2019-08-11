Wild Edibles Walk

Hosted by Fines Creek Community Association

Aug 11th 1pm

*Light rain or shine!

Cost: $15

Pre sign-up Required!

Call (828)400-5790 to reserve your spot!

Come take a walk with David Grasty, owner of WNC Bushcraft and Survival and instructor with the Piked Antler Project Survival School. Each class will focus upon individuals with little to no knowledge of wild edibles and showing you the ABUNDANCE of wild edibles available even in just a small area. Participants will meet at the Fines Creek Community Center-190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, NC (the old Fines Creek Schoolhouse) and then shuttle approx. 3 miles to the class location for a 1.5 hr light walk overviewing and sampling the natural wealth of edibles one can forage from the wild.

*Notepad and camera recommended

*For ages 16 and older

*Liability release will be supplied and required

*To be held light rain or shine

**For updates visit:

https://www.fb.me/finescreekorg

Directions: Take I-40 Exit 24. Turn north on NC-209 and travel 8.8 miles then left onto Fines Creek Rd. The community center will be .2 miles on right OR Take I-40 Exit 15 and travel north on Fines Creek Rd. for 3.3 miles. Community center will be on left

**All proceeds/donations go to FCCA to support community needs