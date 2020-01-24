Winter Heritage Festival at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center

The Cades Cove Preservation Association in conjunction with the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center are proud to present the 2020 Winter Heritage Festival.

Join us for a free series of presentations in the auditorium of the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. Local historians will share a few of the tales that shaped our past, including the history of the Myers Cemetery in Townsend, the Cherokee Removal, and stories about families from Cades Cove.

A cast iron lunch will be available for $10 on Saturday afternoon (Beans, Greens, Cornbread, Cobbler, and a Drink) Cash Only. On Saturday evening, you can enjoy an hour of musical entertainment provided by Jordan and Maddie Carpenter McCullough.