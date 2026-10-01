Séguret publishes new cookbook

Smoky Mountain Living food contributor Susi Gott Séguret has published a new cookbook titled “Adirondack Appetite: 150 Recipes for Cabin, Camp & Beyond.”

The Urban News says “few contemporary food writers blend memory, place and culinary mastery as seamlessly as Susi Gott Séguret, the Appalachian-born chef whose life has unfolded between the mountains of North Carolina and the kitchens and vineyards of France.”

She also spends time at her family’s camp in the Adirondacks, which led to creation of this new cookbook, published by Hatherleigh Press.

In 1888, on the wild side of Jessup Lake—later named Indian Lake—my great-great grandfather, along with a few fast friends, purchased a tract of land” in the Adirondacks, Séguret writes in the book. “This land, along with the hollers of Appalachia and the fields of France, has been my happy place, and I’ve returned to its birch and fir and bracken woods almost every year of my existence,” she said.

“Despite its title, it is conceived for outdoors-loves: hikers, campers, bikers, boaters… and for those who return to camp, be it outdoors or indoors, hungry at the end of a day of exploring. The mountains could be Appalachian or Rocky or Alpine. And the recipes could also be a starting-point for backyard camping,” Seguret told SML.

Sarah Yeoman, an internationally recognized watercolor artist and instructor who has drawn inspiration from the Adirondacks for over 60 years, said Séguret’s cookbook is important because her lifelong connection to the region allows her to authenticate the book’s depiction of local wild edibles, validating it as a true reflection of the Adirondack ecosystem.

”Susi’s description of the wild edibles in these woods paints such a picture of the bounty that can be found if one knows where to look. I, too, know where those Black Trumpets gather along that mossy shaded trail,” Yeoman said.

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The cookbook was the top new release on Amazon in late August.

This Adirondack work could be considered a companion piece to the 2016 Penguin Random House cookbook from Séguret titled “Appalachian Appetite.”

A native of Madison County, North Carolina, Séguret honed her culinary skills in France, earning a diploma in Gastronomy and Taste from the Cordon Bleu and the Université de Reims.

Her recipes regularly appear in SML.