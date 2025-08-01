× Expand There are no eggs in aubergine

Eggplant or aubergine? Depending on your country of origin, you might have strong feelings as to the name of this fruit disguised as a vegetable (eggplant for North America and Australia; aubergine for France and Britain and neighboring countries).

Not only is this ingredient an edible treasure, a hallmark in many dishes around the world; it is also a celebrated hue, a rich, earthy purple with wine overtones, simultaneously rustic and refined. Aubergine as a color has been associated with luxury, power, royalty, and ambition. It is frequently used in design to create a sense of elegance and depth, or to add a touch of refinement and intrigue.

Eggplant the edible (Solanum melongena for Latin geeks) is a plant species in the nightshade family. Botanically speaking, it is a berry. While nutritionally low in macronutrients and micronutrients, its capacity to absorb oils and other flavors into its flesh has made it a welcome vehicle of expression in culinary circles.

Among the multitude of dishes you might consider exploring, here are four to tempt you further.

Ratatouille

The ultimate dish of summer goodness, ratatouille has long been a staple of Provençal cuisine, where it is made in large quantities to serve alongside a cut of meat or atop a big steaming plate of pasta. It can also be boiled down to a paste and spread on bread, or eaten with a spoon, just for the pleasure. It dishes up just about all the colors of the rainbow (even purple!), which means when you eat a dish of its goodness, you are sure to have ingested enough vitamins to carry you through the day.

Ingredients:

5-6 ripe tomatoes (or more)

2 zucchini or yellow crookneck squash (or more)

1-2 eggplants

1-2 onions

Several cloves crushed garlic

Several sprigs fresh thyme

Bay leaf

Parsley

Olive oil

Salt, pepper

Preparation:

Wash vegetables and dice into ¼ - ½ inch cubes. The smaller the morsel the more flavor will be imparted to the dish. Experiment with making them different sizes on different days.

Heat a generous tablespoon or two of olive oil in the bottom of a cast iron or other heavy pot, and throw in the onions and peppers until they become translucent. Add the zucchini and eggplant and allow to sweat while seasoning and stirring what you have in your pot thus far. Chop or press your garlic into the ensemble, stir a bit longer, and then add tomatoes and herbs.

Cover and simmer at a low bubble until vegetables begin to melt into each other and your house smells so good you can’t wait to summon your family and guests in to dinner.

Serve alongside any kind of grilled meat or roast chicken or fish. Use leftovers to spoon over pasta, topped with a fresh grating of Parmesan.

Ratatouille.

Tian d’Aubergine

Fans of the Disney film Ratatouille may have another version of the dish in mind which, in fact, is a tian. The same ingredients given an alternate treatment produce a dish which resembles the one detailed in the movie, but which has a distinctly different character.

Tian is a Provençal word for a shallow terracotta cooking dish, and is also used to refer to food prepared in it. Here is a family-style version.

Ingredients:

1-2 eggplants

2-3 tomatoes

1-2 zucchini

1 onion

3-4 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon herbes de Provence (rosemary, sariette, oregano, thyme, and sometimes basil, lavender, and bay)

A sprinkling of Parmesan if you wish

A few tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Brush bottom of an earthenware dish with olive oil, and cover with finely slivered onions and garlic. Wash and slice eggplants, tomatoes, and zucchini into 1/8-1/4 inch slivers, and layer them in spirals around the outside of your dish, finishing with a pyramid in the center. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and herbes de Provence, and place covered in the oven at 400°F until vegetables are almost tender, around 45 minutes. Remove cover, and sprinkle if you wish with Parmesan, returning to oven until top is golden. Serve hot with crusty country bread or grilled meat of your choice.

Caviar d’Aubergine

Eggplant caviar, from the French Mediterranean, is a creamy, savory spread consisting of roasted eggplant mixed with fresh herbs and simple spices. Similar to the Middle Eastern baba ghanoush (which includes tahini), it is a refreshing accompaniment to bread or crackers or fresh vegetable sticks, and is often served as an appetizer.

Ingredients:

2 eggplants

4-6 unpeeled garlic cloves

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Wash eggplants and halve them lengthwise. Make diagonal crosshatch cuts on the flesh side, and lay eggplant halves face up on a baking tray, surrounded by garlic cloves, still in their skins. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper. Cover with aluminum foil and roast at 400°F for 20-40 minutes, depending on the size of the main ingredient.

Remove from oven, and allow to cool. Scoop pulp out of the skins, and place, along with the garlic, pressed from its skin, into a blender. Purée, adding olive oil and lemon juice to desired consistency. Place in a dish, and drizzle with more olive oil. Top with toasted pine nuts if you wish, or some chopped parsley or fresh thyme leaves.

Baba ghanoush.

Miso-Roasted Eggplant

For a Japanese twist, try halving and scoring eggplants and brushing with miso paste (fermented soybeans), then baking until caramelized on top and creamy within.

Ingredients:

½ eggplant per person

A few tablespoons miso paste (try using different kinds of miso for varied taste profiles)

Sesame seeds for garnish

Preparation:

Halve and score eggplants, and brush with prepared miso (you can find this at your local Asian market if you have one, and in many supermarkets as well). Roast until tender, sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds, and serve in the skin, to be scooped out with a spoon by the lucky recipient.