× Expand Courtesy of Explore Georgia, Discover Dahlonega Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance Kaya Vineyard and WInery in Dahlonega, Georgia.

Thinking of an escape to wine country? Perhaps Napa Valley in California or the Bordeaux region of France come to mind. Or maybe even Tuscany in Italy.

However, as nice as those locales are, you don’t have to go that far to enjoy, say, a flavorful Chardonnay while taking in a scenic backdrop.

The Blue Ridge region of North Georgia offers an abundance of excellent vineyards, and all much closer than the West Coast or Europe. While it’s not entirely accurate to refer to the region as a hidden jewel—after all the wineries draw a steady stream of visitors and pump millions of dollars into Georgia’s economy annually—it’s a bit more under the radar than some places you could visit.

North Georgia wine country is home to two federally designated American Viticultural Areas (AVAs)—the Dahlonega Plateau and the Upper Hiwassee Highlands, according to Jay Markwalter, deputy commissioner of tourism for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The environmental makeup of the region is key to the area’s suitability for vineyards, he said.

“It is rooted in high-elevation terroir and mineral-rich soils comparable to those found in European wine regions,” Markwalter said. “From estate-grown vintages and elegant wine cave tours to chef-curated pairings and vineyard cottage stays, Georgia offers a refined escape for wine enthusiasts—rich in flavor, scenery, and Southern charm.”

Winemaking in Georgia is actually not a new thing. It began in the colonial era when one of Georgia’s founding fathers, Gen. James Oglethorpe, envisioned the colony as a producer from the vine. By the early 1900s, Georgia boasted the sixth-largest viticultural region in the U.S., but prohibition put a stop to that.

According to Cayla Cardwell, communications manager for Georgia’s Department of Economic Development, the state today is experiencing a vibrant wine renaissance.

“Pioneering wineries still thriving today include Georgia Winery in Ringgold, Habersham Vineyards and Winery in Helen, and Chateau Elan in Braselton—all established in the early 1980s and instrumental in shaping Georgia’s modern wine landscape,” Cardwell said.

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That landscape now includes more than 100 wineries and vineyards statewide.

That said, here are 10, in no particular order, that you won’t want to skip.

Kaya Vineyard & Winery

If there is an epicenter for Georgia’s wine revival, it would be Dahlonega. Fittingly, Dahlonega is home to North Georgia’s largest vineyard, Kaya Vineyard & Winery. Visitors can take in views of the Blue Ridge Mountains from the tasting room, which sits at an elevation of 1,600 feet. Off-road tours of Kaya’s 90 acres are available, as are cottages for overnight stays, Plus, for those with an inclination for hands-on activity, you can learn to blend estate-grown wines and take home a bottled Bordeaux creation of your very own.

× 1 of 3 Expand Courtesy ExploreGeorgia.org Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance Wolf Mountain Vineyards. × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy ExploreGeorgia.org Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance The cellar at Wolf Mountain Vineyards. × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy ExploreGeorgia.org Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance The cellar at Wolf Mountain Vineyards. Prev Next

Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery

Also in Dahlonega is Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery, known for its European-style wines and Old World production techniques. The sparkling wines made at Wolf Mountain use “methode Champenoise,” which is a secondary fermentation that takes place entirely in the bottle. Wolf Mountain’s wines have won more than 200 medals, and one of its creations became the first Georgia wine to be served at the exclusive James Beard House in New York. The antique wine library and cellar features a collection of 19th-century French wine artifacts.

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Montaluce Winery & Restaurant

Another Dahlonega treat is the Montaluce Winery & Restaurant, which offers Italian-themed architecture and locally grown varietals (wine made primarily from a single named grape variety). Guests can take a guided 1.8 mile hike through the vineyard’s nature trails that ends with a five-pour tasting. The restaurant at Montaluce features a farm-to-table menu, plus there are Tuscan-style villas if you would like to stay overnight.

× Expand Courtesy ExploreGeorgia.org Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance Habersham Winery.

Habersham Vineyards & Winery

In nearby Helen, you’ll find one of Georgia’s oldest, and largest, wineries—the aforementioned Habersham Vineyards & Winery. In operation since 1983, it is located just a half-mile from Helen’s Alpine Village and is open daily, with visitors able to take self-guided tours and enjoy tastings of the winery’s award-winning offerings.

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy ExploreGeorgia.org Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance Yonah Mountain Vineyards and Winery. × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy ExploreGeorgia.org Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance Yonah Mountain Vineyards and Winery. Prev Next

Yonah Mountain Vineyards

In Cleveland, you have Yonah Mountain Vineyards, a 200-acre estate at the base of Yonah Mountain. Guests have a fine view of the mountain, home to one of the state’s most popular hiking trails, from the tasting room. Another attraction is Georgia’s only wine cave tour, and then there are the wines themselves—Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Cabernet Franc, among others.

× Expand Explore Georgia photo Savor Georgia's Wine Abundance Serenity Cellars in Cleveland, Georgia.

Serenity Cellars

Serenity Cellars in Cleveland is a boutique winery where Old World-style wines are the order of the day. Owners Joe and Tina Smith fuse wine, music and art to create a memorable experience. The dessert wines (the Luce Del Sol is a limoncello-style blend of white wine, crisp lemon, and a hint of vanilla, and the Dolce Bello is a Chambourcin blend infused with Ghiradelli chocolate) add to the vibe.

Paradise Hills Winery Resort & Spa

You can bring your furry pals to the Paradise Hills Winery Resort & Spa in Blairsville. Paradise Hills aims for an all-in-one winery and resort experience with pet-friendly cabin rentals, a wellness spa, and wines made from a number of grapes, including Black Spanish, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling and Sangiovese. If you prefer, hard ciders and craft beers are available to pair with charcuterie platters and warm tapas.

Cartecay Vineyards

Traditionally, Elijay has been known more as the “Apple Capital” of Georgia, but a trio of wineries are helping add to the picturesque town’s resume. Cartecay Vineyards was Elijay’s first winery, and is located on a restored 1890s farmstead. Vidal Blanc and Chimney Red are among the offerings that can be enjoyed onsite or at a downtown tasting room, Cartecay Wine & Craft. Crush Fest, held each September, is quite the celebration, with grape stomping, vineyard tours via tractor, and live music.

Roo Mountain Vineyards

On the other hand, Roo Mountain Vineyards is one of Elijay’s newest wineries. Visitors might want to take advantage of the VIP tour to get a behind-the-scenes look at winemaking, or perhaps rent a cabana with expansive views of the valley below. The Nest is the area’s only vineyard restaurant, and diners can enjoy rooftop views to go along with sandwiches, salads, soups and charcuterie boards featuring local ingredients.

Chateau Meichtry

Chateau Meichtry is another lively destination, where guests can imagine they’re in the French countryside, complete with manicured gardens and rolling hills. Tours are available on Saturdays and Sundays by reservation and include a tasting of five wines, plus a souvenir glass. Music and food trucks are featured on the weekends, as are special concerts throughout the year.

Sam McDuffie, executive director of the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitor’s Bureau, says the vineyards in North Georgia certainly provide visitors with a unique and memorable experience, but that it goes beyond that.

“Our wine industry represents the best of what tourism can do for a destination,” McDuffie said. “It provides economic opportunities, supports local agriculture and businesses, and celebrates the culture and character of the community.”