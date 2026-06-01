On the Trail in the Smokies

Nearly all the 150 or so maintained trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park end at another trail or at a road. One, the popular Ramsey Cascades Trail, terminates at the tallest- and highest-elevation waterfall in the park, in a thrilling natural theater. It’s one of the Smokies’ most memorable destinations; one that must be earned via a strenuous hike.

But a few paths in the Smokies’ 850-mile network of trails end at backcountry campsites. The highest (elev. 5,040’) and remotest of these is McGee Spring camp, the terminus of Hyatt Ridge Trail in the ruggedly beautiful Raven Fork section of the park.

At one time Hyatt Ridge Trail continued for another five miles to Mount Yonaguska near the Smokies crest. But some years ago, the park stopped maintaining the upper part of the path that is especially prone to blowdowns from fierce winds. Thus, McGee Spring campsite is now the end of the line unless you’re inclined and able to do some serious bushwhacking – not recommended.

The shortest hiking route to McGee Spring camp is actually via the connecting Beech Gap (West) Trail from Straight Fork Road, which was closed in 2025 because of Hurricane Helene damage. The road is typically open for the season from April 1 to November 1, but as of this writing a 2026 opening date had not yet been determined. Beech Gap West ends at Hyatt Ridge Trail, slightly less than a mile south of McGee Spring campsite.

The trailhead for Beech Gap West (aka Beech Gap II) begins just shy of a sturdy bridge crossing Straight Fork itself. Although the trail climbs a hefty 1,600 feet in just under three miles, the path is well graded and not a brute to hike.

Right away, the trail climbs above Straight Fork on a moderate grade. In a few minutes, nearly total silence prevails, the sounds of the stream left behind as the trail climbs away from it. After just over two miles, the path reaches a level, open area or slight gap; trail guides use the term “false gap” to describe the spot. False or not, it harbors a huge oak tree and a sizable log that begs a short rest.

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The final push to the junction with Hyatt Ridge Trail is generally easygoing, as most of the ascent is completed at this point. Soon, you arrive at the junction with Hyatt Ridge Trail at nearly 5,000 feet elevation. It’s a lovely spot for lunch, with beautiful red spruce mixed among large and small hardwoods.

After you turn right onto Hyatt Ridge Trail, the route to McGee Spring campsite ascends only slightly. The camp is wedged between Hyatt Ridge and the ominously named Breakneck Ridge, just above a tributary of the Right Fork of Raven Fork. The Right Fork leads to a stunning confluence known as the Big Pool of Raven Fork, but there’s no path leading to the pool. Any attempt to reach it from McGee Spring camp would be exceedingly difficult at best and extremely dangerous at worst.

The campsite is typically damp, lacking in dry spots to pitch a tent. But it’s a fine destination for either an overnight or day trip, producing a feeling of wilderness isolation unlike most any other place in the Smokies despite its relative proximity to Straight Fork Road.

Go for a hike

Trailhead: Beech Gap West Trail on Straight Fork Road, 4.3 miles from park boundary.

Beech Gap West Trail on Straight Fork Road, 4.3 miles from park boundary. Length: 7.5 miles round trip.

7.5 miles round trip. Difficulty: Moderate.

About the author: Ben Anderson is author of Smokies Chronicle: A Year of Hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (blairpub.com).