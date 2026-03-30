On the Trail in the Smokies

× Expand Enjoy the sounds of flowing water while hiking along side this trail’s namesake stream, the Bradley Fork of the Oconaluftee River. NPS photo

Of the many wonderful wildflower excursions in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in early to mid spring, a half-day outing along sections of Bradley Fork and Chasteen Creek trails likely ranks among the most rewarding. The hike stretches 3½ miles one way from the upper end of Smokemont Campground to Upper Chasteen backcountry campsite, No. 48 on the park roster. With an elevation gain of about 1,100 feet, the hike qualifies only as moderately difficult. And there’s a bonus: a lovely cascade about halfway to the backcountry camp.

From the head of Smokemont Campground, Bradley Fork Trail quickly rises above Bradley Fork itself before leveling to closely follow the stream. The trail is actually an old roadbed that can be sloppy in places from rainfall and often heavy horse traffic. But you’ll see a variety of spring wildflowers as you work your way toward Chasteen Creek Trail, just over a mile from the Bradley Fork trailhead.

After turning right onto Chasteen Creek Trail, you’ll pass the expansive Lower Chasteen backcountry campsite (No. 50) about 100 yards up the trail. Situated only 1¼ miles from the upper end of Smokemont Campground, the camp is one of the easiest backcountry sites to reach in the entire Smokies park. It also can serve as the jumping-off point for any number of multi-night trips.

Chasteen Creek Trail climbs moderately for the next half mile or so until you reach a popular destination: Chasteen Creek Cascade located just off trail to your left. Although not the most dramatic falling water in the park, the cascade is among the loveliest, situated in a pleasant setting where the modest Chasteen Creek spills out over slabs of sandstone. Many people on foot and on horseback turn back toward Smokemont here, but there’s much more to enjoy farther up the trail, especially in the springtime.

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From the cascade, Chasteen Creek Trail briefly ascends sharply past a massive dead hemlock tree—no doubt a victim of the exotic hemlock woolly adelgid—as it continues its march between Hughes and Mine ridges. But most of the climb toward Upper Chasteen campsite remains moderate.

As you continue up the trail, a spectacular April wildflower show begins to unfold to your right. Soon you’ll see hillside after hillside of trillium in bloom, mostly the large-flowered variety. The wildflower is part of the annual show of spring ephemerals, flowers that burst forth on the forest floor before the overstory of hardwoods begins to leaf out.

Farther up the trail is the Upper Chasteen camp, located on sloping terrain where three small creeks converge. It’s an inviting setting, though mostly lacking in level places to pitch a tent.

Speaking of tent sites, I had some interesting repetitive experiences near my favorite spot at Upper Chasteen during the years I maintained the camp as a backcountry volunteer. On two different occasions in the fall, I emerged from my tent in the morning to discover a hunting dog sniffing around nearby, likely having come up and over Hughes Ridge from the Qualla Boundary of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Each time, I fashioned a makeshift leash to return the hound to Smokemont so that park staff could contact the owner.

The other incidents were more concerning. Twice, each time around high noon absent any sign of threatening weather, lightning struck nearby. Fortunately, those were the only close strikes. Unusual coincidences, yes, but no harm done. And certainly no reason to be deterred from enjoying one of the Smokies’ best springtime hikes.

Go for a hike

Trailhead: Bradley Fork Trail at upper end of Smokemont Campground

Bradley Fork Trail at upper end of Smokemont Campground Length: 7 miles round trip

7 miles round trip Difficulty: Moderate

About the author: Ben Anderson is author of Smokies Chronicle: A Year of Hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (blairpub.com).